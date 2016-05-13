May 13 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG

* In Q1 consolidated net profit at 62.6 million euros ($70.94 million) (previous year: 54.7 million euros), is about 15 percent higher than value for Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net new business likewise posted significant growth of nearly 20 percent to 3.1 billion euros (previous year: 2.6 billion euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)