May 13 Sanoma Oyj :

* Says considers issuance of a new bond and announces voluntary tender offer of its outstanding bond maturing in 2017

* Expected settlement date is on or around May 26, and no later than May 30

* Offer period begins on May 13 and closes at 17:00 CET+1 on May 23

* Purchase price of notes is 1,041.00 euros per 1,000.00 euros in principal amount of notes