BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Sanoma Oyj :
* Says considers issuance of a new bond and announces voluntary tender offer of its outstanding bond maturing in 2017
* Expected settlement date is on or around May 26, and no later than May 30
* Offer period begins on May 13 and closes at 17:00 CET+1 on May 23
* Purchase price of notes is 1,041.00 euros per 1,000.00 euros in principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Eplus Inc- stock split will be in form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on March 31, 2017