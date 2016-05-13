May 13 Fenghua Soletech AG :

* FY 2015 revenues increased by 15.6 per cent to 117.6 million euros ($133.42 million)(2014: 101.8 million euros)

* FY gross profit as well went up significantly by 26.7 per cent to 36.9 million euros (2014: 29.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT grew by 13.8 per cent to 31.4 million euros

* With regard to current financial year management of fenghua assumes a similar positive financial development as in 2015

* In 2016 revenues are anticipated to lie between 120 million and 140 million euros, while EBIT margin is expected to fall within a range between 26 pct and 30 per cent