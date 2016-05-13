May 13 Fitch On German States

* Fitch - Rising Laender tax revenue supports debt brake compliance

* Fitch - Higher revenues, consolidation in anticipation of debt brake will enable more German states to achieve surpluses before debt variation in 2016

* Fitch - Consolidation efforts will be challenged by costs generated by arrival of refugees

* Fitch - Higher estimates for tax revenue at German states will improve operating margins

* Fitch - Support view that most German states will comply with debt brake from 2020 despite additional spending commitments associated with refugee crisis

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)