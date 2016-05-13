BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock
May 13 Fitch On German States
* Fitch - Rising Laender tax revenue supports debt brake compliance
* Fitch - Higher revenues, consolidation in anticipation of debt brake will enable more German states to achieve surpluses before debt variation in 2016
* Fitch - Consolidation efforts will be challenged by costs generated by arrival of refugees
* Fitch - Higher estimates for tax revenue at German states will improve operating margins
* Fitch - Support view that most German states will comply with debt brake from 2020 despite additional spending commitments associated with refugee crisis
* Priced a private offering of $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust