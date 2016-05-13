BRIEF-Hanover reports Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
May 13 Stinag Stuttgart Invest AG :
* Sells its wind farm portfolio
* Transaction was part of a share deal by selling 100 pct of the shares in the French project companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance