May 13 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Rental income came to 42.0 million euros ($47.64 million) in Q1 of 2016, 66.8 percent higher than in previous year's quarter (25.2 million euros)

* Q1 income from sale of properties, Adler Group's second segment, also grew sharply and almost trebled to reach 21.6 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (Q1 2015: 7.6 million euros)

* FFO I rose to 5.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 and exceeded comparable previous year's figure by more than 50 percent (Q1 2015: 3.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA came to 31.0 million euros, equivalent to growth of 123 percent on same period in previous year (13.9 million euros)