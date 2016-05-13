May 13 Tiffany & Co

* On May 10, 2016, Ralph Nicoletti, executive vice president - CFO of co notified he intends to resign , effective May 20, 2016

* Company will conduct a search to identify a successor - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UYfeTS )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)