May 13 South Africa Competition Commission:

* Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Hengtong intends to acquire Aberdare.

* Proposed merger between Firstrand Life Assurance Ltd (Firstrand) and MMI Group Ltd approved without conditions

* Recommended that large merger whereby Southern Sun Hotels intends to acquire Hospitality Property Fund be approved with conditions