BRIEF-Hanover reports Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
May 13 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* Says 84.05 percent shareholders present at the AGM vote to approve Directors' remuneration report; 15.95 vote against it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance