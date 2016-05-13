UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Medine Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group loss before taxation of 89.8 million rupees versus loss of 73.8 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended march 2016 group turnover and other revenues of 458.5 million rupees versus 255.9 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1YpE4Ln Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources