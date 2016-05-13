May 13 Elettra Investimenti SpA :

* Signs with IGD SIIQ SpA (IGD) agreement for supply of energy from photovoltaic plants to 3 shopping malls

* Agreement envisages construction of 3 photovoltaic plants of total capacity of 1.4 MWp near shopping malls in Catania, Palermo and Faenza

* Photovoltaic plants to be compleated by the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)