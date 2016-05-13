May 13 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer presents results from two Phase 3 trumenba(meningococcal Group B vaccine) studies at the European society for paediatric infectious diseases meeting

* Secondary data support that trumenba protects against additional meningococcal serogroup b strains

* Phase 3 data support additional global regulatory submissions for trumenba

* Phase 3 data also supports planned U.S. supplement to request conversion of accelerated approval to traditional approval for trumenba

* The two studies, one in adolescents and one in young adults, met all primary immunogenicity endpoints