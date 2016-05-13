BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance
May 13 Anima Holding SpA :
* Q1 net profit 21.7 million euros ($24.62 million) versus 44.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 brokerage margin 59.7 million euros versus 90.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 performance fees 2.1 million euros versus 35.3 million euros a year ago due to negative market trend in the last quarters Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Adopted a resolution to increase size of company's board of directors to twelve
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust