May 13 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* Brookfield Asset Management reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net income per Brookfield share $0.23

* Total assets under management of $240 billion at quarter-end

* Qtrly funds from operations per Brookfield share $0.69

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S