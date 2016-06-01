BRIEF-Hamilton Lane files for IPO of up to $200 mln
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
* Nikolaus von Blomberg joins the executive board of Verianos, with effect on Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, Feb 1 Mergers and acquisitions picked up in Greece last year, but remained at low levels as several privatisations were delayed, according to figures from business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday.