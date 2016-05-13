BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Viewray Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Qtrly total revenue $5.5 million versus $280,000
* Viewray inc says total backlog of $89.6 million as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: