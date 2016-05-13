BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance
May 13 Fitch-
* India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key
* Expects India's new insolvency and bankruptcy code to improve environment for creditors over medium to long term
* Effective implementation of India's new insolvency law will remain key and will take time
* Expect India's insolvency code to reduce time, costs related to litigation, and to result in a widening of funding options for indian corporates Source text : (bit.ly/1UYiBtZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Adopted a resolution to increase size of company's board of directors to twelve
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust