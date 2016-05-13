BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Seadrill Partners
* Says has received a notice of termination from its current operator for the contract for the West Capella
* Says will receive a payment of approximately $125 million in two equal instalments, the first in the second quarter of 2016 and the second in the first quarter of 2017, plus other direct costs incurred as a result of the early termination
* Says the West Capella is currently being marketed for new work and is expected to be in Tenerife during its idle period
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock