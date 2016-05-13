BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Interoil Corp
* Interoil statement on Mulacek dissident director nominations
* Board of co reviewing nominees proposed by shareholder Phil Mulacek to stand for election as directors
* Says board will present its recommendation on nominees in a supplement to management information circular
* Attempting to place 5 handpicked nominees on board is another step in Mulacek's pursuit of "self-serving agenda" to influence or take control of co
* "Concern is heightened due to Mulacek's dissident resolution proposing to reduce number of directors to six" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
