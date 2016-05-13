May 13 Interoil Corp

* Interoil statement on Mulacek dissident director nominations

* Board of co reviewing nominees proposed by shareholder Phil Mulacek to stand for election as directors

* Says board will present its recommendation on nominees in a supplement to management information circular

* Attempting to place 5 handpicked nominees on board is another step in Mulacek's pursuit of "self-serving agenda" to influence or take control of co

* "Concern is heightened due to Mulacek's dissident resolution proposing to reduce number of directors to six" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)