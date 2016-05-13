BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS to open new facility in Round Rock, TX
* Package processing facility will include automated sorting systems and will house approximately 300 UPS delivery vehicles
* UPS will invest more than $70 million on project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim nations to enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas and have not committed any crimes.