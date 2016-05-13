May 13 Perrigo Company Plc
* Says it has filed for non-timely 10-q at u.s. Sec - sec
filing
* Still in the process of finalizing the tax impact related
to omega pharma nv deal-based impairment charges
* Says company does not expect final determination of tax
amount to impact the non-gaap results and non-gaap guidance
* Anticipates 3 months ended april 2, 2016 results to to be
"significantly different" than results from corresponding 2015
period
Source text (1.usa.gov/1X6ZMoB)
