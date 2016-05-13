BRIEF-Selective Insurance Group reports Q4 EPS $0.67
* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of $0.75
May 13 Alstria Office Reit AG says
* Adjustment of conversion price for convertible bond (2013/2018) of Alstria Office Reit AG in amount of eur 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on june 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of $0.75
* Kew Media Group announces proposed acquisitions to create a global media company
Feb 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.