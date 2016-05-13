BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $10.3 million
* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook for revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Continue to expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct
* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $8.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TKgRiF )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: