* CEO on conf call- overreliance on apparel in Q1 hurt us
when weather was not conducive, customers preferred spending on
experiences
* Temperature in Feb warmer than expected leading us to take
markdowns in March and April
* On conf call - expect customer discretionary spending
patterns will continue
* CEO- "we will not apologize for our relentless efforts to
reduce costs while protecting the top line"
* CFO- "this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail
driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending
pattern"
* CFO- Q1 gross margin impacted by markdowns associated with
the unseasonable weather
* Sephora, center core refresh, rebranded salons, expanded
window offerings, appliances to have more impact in back half of
year
* Inventory build heavily weighted towards key growth
initiatives including center core, beauty, athletic, footwear
and handbags
* On conf call - expect continued SG&A dollars savings for
remainder of the year, but not to the magnitude of Q1
