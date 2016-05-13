BRIEF-Selective Insurance Group reports Q4 EPS $0.67
* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of $0.75
May 13 Erne Ventures SA :
* Q1 revenue 8,029 zlotys ($2,066.03) versus 3,223 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.7 million zlotys versus zlotys 722,084 a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8862 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Selective reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.67 and operating income per diluted share of $0.75
* Kew Media Group announces proposed acquisitions to create a global media company
Feb 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.