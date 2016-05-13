BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor Qtrly diluted loss $0.22 per share
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says inventory at end of q4 was $287.8 million, up 16.2 pct from Q3 of 2016
May 13 Graphic SA :
* Q1 revenue 458,194 zlotys ($117,796) versus 519,928 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 152,158 zlotys versus profit 14,032 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says inventory at end of q4 was $287.8 million, up 16.2 pct from Q3 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in the fourth quarter