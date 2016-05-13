UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Eurosnack SA :
* Q1 revenue 3.4 million zlotys ($874,103) versus 3.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 63,941 zlotys versus 78,671 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources