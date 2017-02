May 13 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Goodyear will redeem $900 million in senior notes

* Will redeem all of its outstanding $900 million in principal amount of 6.5 pct senior notes due 2021 on June 13 , 2016

* Says continues to expect interest expense to range between $350 million and $375 million for 2016

* Transactions will result in annual interest expense savings of approximately $14 million