May 13 S&P:

* Revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is B-

* Egypt's economic recovery will likely continue to suffer from foreign exchange shortages, and external and fiscal financing pressures

* Negative outlook reflects view that Egypt's external and fiscal vulnerabilities might increase further over the next 12 months

* Project that Egypt's real GDP growth will weaken to 3% in 2016, after rebounding to 4.2% in 2015

* Fiscal consolidation proceeding slower than anticipated

* Continue to expect lower energy prices, revenue raising measures to lead to somewhat lower deficits in the next few years