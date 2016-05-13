May 13 Genomed SA :

* Q1 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($794,037.04) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit 176,667 zlotys versus loss of 175,327 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9041 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)