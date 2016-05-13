May 13 Euronext:

* Refresco Gerber to pay optional dividend in cash or shares of 0.34 euro per share

* Refresco Gerber dividend ex date: May 16; payment date and listing of new shares: June 8

* Ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Refresco Gerber N.V. decided to change its company name to Refresco Group N.V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)