UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Euronext:
* Refresco Gerber to pay optional dividend in cash or shares of 0.34 euro per share
* Refresco Gerber dividend ex date: May 16; payment date and listing of new shares: June 8
* Ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Refresco Gerber N.V. decided to change its company name to Refresco Group N.V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources