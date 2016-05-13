May 13 Muza SA :

* Q1 revenue 5.4 million zlotys ($1.38 million) versus 4.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 426,000 zlotys versus a loss of 761,000 zlotys a year ago Source text: nEM1337391 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9069 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)