BRIEF-SkyWest Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* SkyWest, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 13 Frontline says:
* Has agreed with Ship Finance to terminate the long-term charter for the 1998-built VLCC Front Vanguard. Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an unrelated third party.
* We expect the vessel to cease operating as a conventional tanker and the charter with Ship Finance is expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2016.
* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship Finance of approximately $0.4 million for the termination of the current charter.
* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 13 vessels, including 11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal first quarter results
* Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results