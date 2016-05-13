S.Korea end-Jan foreign reserves rise to 3-mth high

SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a three-month high in January to $374.04 billion, after falling for three straight months, the central bank said on Friday. In December, the reserves stood at $371.10 billion. The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the increase was largely due to a broad softening of the dollar, which boosted the value of other currencies in its reserves. South Korea does not disclose breakdowns of its reserves by currency. South Korea's