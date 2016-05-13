May 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC provides update regarding multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts

* U.S. CDC says eight ill people were hospitalized; no deaths were reported in outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts

* U.S. CDC - 26 people infected with outbreak strains of Salmonella Muenchen (25 people) or Salmonella Kentucky (1 person) were reported from 12 states

* U.S. CDC says Salmonella outbreak appears to be over; according to FDA, no sprouts from the contaminated seed lot are expected to be on the market Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PVWKzb (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)