BRIEF-Amgen announces Repatha significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in FOURIER outcomes study
* Amgen announces Repatha (evolocumab) significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in FOURIER outcomes study
May 13 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC provides update regarding multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts
* U.S. CDC says eight ill people were hospitalized; no deaths were reported in outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts
* U.S. CDC - 26 people infected with outbreak strains of Salmonella Muenchen (25 people) or Salmonella Kentucky (1 person) were reported from 12 states
* U.S. CDC says Salmonella outbreak appears to be over; according to FDA, no sprouts from the contaminated seed lot are expected to be on the market Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PVWKzb (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it.