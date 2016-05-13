UPDATE 2-Lazard's quarterly earnings beat on M&A boost
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
May 13 Altin AG
* Informs that Alpine Select requests to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for Altin AG for purpose of taking a decision with regards to a distribution of a special dividend
* According to motion submitted, shareholders are asked to decide at meeting on a cash distribution in total amount of 24.00 Swiss francs ($24.59) per registered Altin share
* Distribution to be executed by means of capital reduction by repayment of par value of 16.97 Swiss francs per share and by means of distribution of special dividend out of reserves in amount of 7.03 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9760 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.
LONDON, Feb 2 Central bankers' "15 minutes of fame" are coming to an end as governments around the world focus increasingly on fiscal spending and trade, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.