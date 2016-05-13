HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 2 at 3:51 p.m. EST/2051 GMT

Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it.