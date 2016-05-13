May 13 Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Is Expected To Announce It Has 10.4 Trillion Yen Worth Of Credit Lines Open For Resource

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is expected to announce it has 10.4 trillion yen worth of credit lines open for resource-related businesses- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will also disclose its bad-loan ratio, among other business metrics - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TCeYVw)