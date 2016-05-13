May 13 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc:

* On May 10, unit entered into an amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment amount available for borrowing under credit facility was increased from $30.0 million to $45.0 million

* Operating Co has ability to increase amount available for borrowing by an additional amount of up to $5.0 million