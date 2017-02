May 13 FCA US LLC

* Recalling an estimated 32,267 SUVS in U.S. to address the potential for a certain wire-harness terminal to lose its electrical connection

* Company is unaware of any potentially related injuries or accidents

* Affected are certain model-year 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees

* Investigation by FCA US traced the cause to supplied wiring harnesses, some of which may have been incorrectly crimped Source text (bit.ly/1TL5ln9)