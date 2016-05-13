EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 13 Corning Inc
* Corning announces extension of tender offer for shares of AFOP
* Tender offer has been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 3, 2016
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance