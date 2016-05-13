May 13 Third Point LLC
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 225,000 shares in
Intercontinental Exchange
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Morgan Stanley
* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Allergan plc by 7.4
percent to 5.0 million shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Constellation Brands
Inc by 10.3 percent to 1.8 million class A shares
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.3 million shares in
Broadcom Ltd
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Williams Clayton
Energy Inc
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6