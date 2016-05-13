BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 Global Self Storage Inc :
* Its unit entered into agreement with gray eagle development to buy self storage facility located in fishers for $7.7 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YqGl95 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.