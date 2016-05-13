EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 13 Lam Research Corp
* Lam research and kla-tencor business combination update
* Lam research corp says companies have received clearance from competition authorities in germany, ireland, israel and taiwan
* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from united states department of justice
* Companies are working with staff of doj on terms of a consent decree
* Companies are in discussions with competition regulators in other jurisdictions
* Doj request in connection with proposed transaction between companies
Expect transaction to close in third calendar quarter
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance