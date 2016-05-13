BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 Denison Mines Corp
* Goviex and denison provide transaction update
* Zambian competition and consumer protection commission meeting has been re-scheduled with a tentative date of may 27
* Goviex says previously anticipated closing date of transaction of on, or about, may 17, 2016 will be delayed
* Companies have received no indications and have no reason to believe requisite approval from competition commission will not be received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.