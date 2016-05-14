BRIEF-T. Rowe Price says goal to achieve 1-3 pct organic growth rate on AUM over next 3-4 years

* Expressed goal at investor day to achieve organic growth rate on AUM of one to three percent over next three to four years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kZ93kj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)