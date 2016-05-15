May 15 GN Store Nord

* Says hearing aid division GN Resound has signed a long-term supply agreement with Audigy Group. Has also entered into a contingent agreement to acquire the company

* Says will pay $91 million up-front for Audigy Group and earn-out payments of up to $60 million

* Says Audigy Group is a leading channel to independent hearing care professionals in North America with more than 250 network members Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)