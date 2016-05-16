May 16 Delta Property Fund Ltd

* Achieved forecast 8% increase in full year distribution to 90.79 cents per share

* Contractual rental income increased 29.8% in the year ended feb 29

* Property portfolio of r10.1 billion, consists of 100 properties with a total gla of 813 505 m².

* Anticipates combined distribution growth of 7% to 8% for year ahead