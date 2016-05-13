May 13 BBCN Bancorp Inc
* BBCN and wilshire announce new name of combined company
and senior leadership team following merger completion
* BBCN bancorp chairman and ceo kevin s. Kim will continue
as president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Douglas j. Goddard, currently bbcn's executive vice
president and cfo, will serve in same capacity for combined
company
* Alex ko, currently wilshire's executive vice president and
cfo, will be deputy chief financial officer for combined co
* Combined company will be named "hope bancorp, inc." upon
merger completion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)