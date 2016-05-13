May 13 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* On May 12, received a demand for arbitration from Ricardo
Gonzalez, company's chief executive officer - sec filing
* Gonzalez claiming he was "terminated without cause",
alternatively, claiming he resigned in accordance with section
4G of employment agreement
* Notified Gonzalez his "failure to undertake
responsibilities", otherwise work after being ordered to do so
constituted effective resignation
* Rejected resignation of Gonzalez pursuant to section 4G of
his employment agreement
* Notified Gonzalez that failure to return to work after
expiration of cure period in employment agreement constituted
cause for termination
* On May 9, Brent Larson, chief financial officer, was
approved for short term disability by company's insurance
carrier
* Brent Larson no longer acting as CFO
* Jed Latkin, interim COO expected to function as principal
executive officer, principal financial, accounting officer till
replacements are hired
